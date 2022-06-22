LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating two separate scenes of police activity less than a quarter-mile from each other, including a double shooting, in Lawrence.

The first scene happened early this morning on a walking path along the Spicket River in the Hampshire Street area. Investigators include dozens of officers from the State Police and Lawrence Police Department.

The second scene is located in the parking lot of a strip mall on Broadway. Police officers taped off parking spaces.

Officials tell 7NEWS that two people were shot. One victim was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the upper body.

The victims walked from the scene to two separate area businesses where they were treated by paramedics and EMT’s from Lawrence General Hospital. They were then taken to the hospital by ambulance, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Sources say that arrests have been made and officials are investigating whether the two cases are connected.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)