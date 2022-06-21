ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials investigate a fire that occurred early Tuesday morning inside the rectory building of the St. Athanasius The Great Greek Orthodox Church in Arlington.

The investigation is being conducted by the Arlington Fire and Police Departments and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshall’s office.

No further details on the fire or investigation are available at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)