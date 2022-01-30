BERLIN, N.H. (AP) — Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating what they are calling the “untimely death” of an inmate at a state prison.

The initial investigation suggests that the inmate at the Northern New Hampshire Correctional Facility in Berlin suffered a medical event on Saturday evening, and the death is not considered suspicious, according to a statement Sunday from the state Department of Corrections.

Prison staff responded after they were made aware of an unresponsive male in a housing unit. Life-saving measures were immediately started at the scene, including a response by the facility’s medical team, and an ambulance was summoned, the statement said.

Emergency responders pronounced the inmate dead at 8:40 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. No additional information was released pending the completion of the autopsy and notification of family.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)