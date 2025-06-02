BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials responded to reports of a sink hole in East Boston.

Around 5:10 p.m., officials responded to the Byron Street Bridge for a reported sinkhole over the blue line between Wood Island and Orient Heights, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses replaced service between Airport and Suffolk Downs while officials investigated. No injuries are reported.

Blue line service resumed at 6:40 p.m. with trains traveling at slower speeds in both directions.

