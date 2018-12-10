Officials investigate suspicious package at Democratic National Party headquarters in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Monday night to the Democratic National Party headquarters in Concord, New Hampshire, investigating what they’re calling a suspicious package.

Employees say the package showed up around 5 p.m. when the offices were closing for the day.

A chairman says several staff members were evacuated and one was treated as a precaution.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)