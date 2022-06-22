LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - State Police are investigating two different scenes less than a quarter-mile from each other in Lawrence.

The first scene happened early this morning in the parking lot behind Central Catholic High. Officials focused their investigation on a bike trail nearby. Investigators include dozens of officers from the State Police and Lawrence Police Department.

The second scene is located in the parking lot of a strip mall on Broadway. Police officers taped off parking spaces.

Sources tell 7News that two people were shot. One victim was shot in the shoulder and the other was shot in the upper body.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, but their conditions are unknown at this time.

Sources say that arrests have been made and officials are investigating whether the two cases are connected.

