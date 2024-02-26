PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are assisting with an investigation into two separate fires at Myles Standish State Forest, officials said.

A trooper from the department’s Fire Explosive Investigation Unit responded to Myles Standish State Forest on Monday at the request of the Plymouth Fire Department for two separate outside fires, one of which damaged an unoccupied cottage.

There were no reported injuries.

