Officials investigating 3-alarm Stoughton blaze that left elderly woman dead

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are searching for the cause of a three-alarm fire that ripped through a multi-family home in Stoughton early Saturday morning and left an elderly woman dead.

Emergency crews responding to a report of smoke on Grove Street around 3:40 a.m. found heavy flames shooting out of the upper half of the 2.5-story building, fire officials said.

Resident Jim Ravanis said he was woken up around 2:30 a.m. by his upstairs neighbor, who told him a fire had broken out in the home. He and other residents tried to rescue an elderly resident who was unable to make it out of the multi-family home on her own.

“The landlord was already at the top of the stairs and the smoke was so thick. We tried once to get into the hallway to get her, but we couldn’t breathe and we couldn’t see,” said resident Jim Ravanis.

The elderly woman, believed to be in her 90s, was found injured and unconscious in her bed on the second floor by firefighters and was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

There were seven people inside at the time of the fire, including four residents and three visitors. Six people have been displaced by the fire, according to fire officials.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

#Metro2 Red Cross responding to a SFF- Single Family Fire in #Stoughton where 6 adults and no children are reportedly displaced. We will offer comfort, financial assistance, and long-term recovery services. — RedCrossMA (@RedCrossMA) May 22, 2021

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)