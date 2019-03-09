Fire breaks out at Palmer High School

PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out at Palmer High School early Saturday morning.

The fire started in the wood shop area and quickly filled the first and second floors with smoke.

The blaze forced fire officials to cut electricity to the building.

School officials say they’re not sure if the school will reopen on Monday.

