NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after anti-Semitic and racial slurs were found written on bathroom walls inside Natick High School on Tuesday.

A student discovered an anti-Semitic slur on a bathroom wall and reported it to an adult, Dr. Anna Nolin, Superintendent of Schools, and Mr. Brian Harrigan, Natick High School Principal, said in a joint letter to families.

Soon afterward, a racial slur was located in a different bathroom at the school, officials said.

Building administration, alongside the school resource officer, are investigating both incidents.

“It is more important than ever to come together as one community to support one another,” Nolin and Harrigan wrote. “We are a strong and loving community who will rise above all instances of hatred and intolerance.”

Training with a diversity, equity, and inclusion consultant has been ongoing for students and staff at all levels as part of the school district’s ongoing commitment to social justice.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)