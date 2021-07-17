BOSTON (WHDH) - A death investigation is underway after rescue crews recovered the body of a woman who went missing after the boat she was on crashed and capsized in Boston Harbor early Saturday morning, Boston police said.

A Boston Police Harbor Unit crew responding to a report of an overturned center console boat off of Castle Island around 3:06 a.m. found a vessel that had overturned after crashing into a day marker buoy, sending its eight occupants into the water.

Seven of the boaters were immediately recovered, five of whom were taken to an area hospital.

“We found multiple people in the water, our small boat crew removed two people in the water, both had significant bodily injuries,” said Boatswain’s Mate First Class Robert Munroe.

The body of the eighth boater was recovered by divers nearly nine hours after the inter-agency search began. The search was conducted by members of the U.S. Coast Guard, Boston Police Harbor Unit, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Environmental Police, Boston Fire Department, and Boston EMS.

A death investigation remains ongoing by Boston police and the medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.

