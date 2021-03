ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after recovering a body from the Merrimack River in Andover Sunday, police said.

The male body was found near 400 River Road Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The man’s identity and cause of death are under investigation. No other information was immediately available.

