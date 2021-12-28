BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash involving a BPD vehicle in Dorchester Tuesday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Hancock Street found one of the cars belonged to the Boston police department, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)