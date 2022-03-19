WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a car crash with entrapment on I-495 in Westboro Saturday.
Firefighters responding to reports of a crash on the ramp from I-495 south to the Mass Pike eastbound found multiple cars had crashed, officials tweeted.
No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
