WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a car crash with entrapment on I-495 in Westboro Saturday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a crash on the ramp from I-495 south to the Mass Pike eastbound found multiple cars had crashed, officials tweeted.

No other information was immediately available. The crash is under investigation.

