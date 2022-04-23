BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a car smashed into a pole in Brockton Saturday night.

Police responding to reports of a crash on Belmont Street found three cars had collided and a car had crashed into a pole, officials said. One person was taken from the car that crashed into the pole and medflighted to the hospital with serious injuries.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)