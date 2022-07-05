WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after four people were hospitalized following a car crash in Wakefield Tuesday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Vernon Street at 2:30 p.m. found a car had crashed into a tree and two people were trapped inside, police said. Firefighters extricated the people in the car, and they and two others were taken to area hospitals.

No other information was immediately available.

