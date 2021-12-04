PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after hunters found a body in Pittsfield State Forest Saturday, the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office said.

Police responding to reports of a body in the forest at 5 a.m. pronounced the person dead shortly after arriving, officials said. The Chief Medical Examiner’s office will perform an autopsy Sunday.

No other information was immediately available. The death is under investigation.

