HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash between an Amtrak Downeaster train and a truck in Haverhill on Monday.

Train 683 was stopped in Haverhill following the incident, Amtrak Northeast said in a tweet. Passengers were transferred to trains 684 and 685.

Neighbors said the arm blocking the tracks was in the down position when the truck crashed into it and then hit the train. The driver of the truck involved in the crash was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Video from SKY7 HD showed a mangled truck in the woods about 20 feet from a railroad crossing and a train stopped about a half-mile up the track.

There was a heavy police and emergency presence in the area as investigators worked at the scene.





Amtrak train involved in deadly collision with truck at RR crossing in Haverhill heads across Rosemont Street moments ago #7News pic.twitter.com/CjXUuJB0Cc — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 27, 2021

Rosemont Street in Haverhill closed after truck collides with Downeaster train..multiple agencies on scene #7News pic.twitter.com/bDO6qvWWNU — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 27, 2021

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)