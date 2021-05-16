Officials investigating after Falmouth fire displaces 3

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a house fire displaced three people in Falmouth Sunday morning.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Albatross Street at 5:40 a.m. found smoke coming out of a two-story home, officials said. The fire knocked down and extinguished by 6:30 a.m.

No one was injured and an adult and two children were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

