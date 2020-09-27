Officials investigating after fatal fire in Colebrook, NH

COLEBROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after one person died in an apartment fire in Colebrook, New Hampshire Sunday, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a fire at an apartment building on Main Street at 7:20 a.m. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the building, officials said. Firefighters rescued six residents from a porch roof and another resident fell from the roof, and five residents were taken to the hospital.

After the fire was extinguished, one person was found dead, officials said. The victim has not been identified and firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

