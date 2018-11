FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a fire broke out Thursday night at a McDonald’s in Franklin.

Crews responding to the scene about 7 p.m. quickly put out the fire.

There were no reported injuries.

There was no word on the cause of the fire.

The incident remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)