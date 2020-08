WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out inside of a home in Watertown on Saturday night, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to at a home on fire on School Street around 11 p.m. battled the flames.

The home was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.

