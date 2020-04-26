Officials investigating after fire destroys home under renovation in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a fire destroyed a home under renovation on Saturday morning in Worcester.
Crews responding to a fire on Trowbridge Circuit found the home fully engulfed in flames, according to a post from the Worcester Fire Department’s Twitter page.
There was minor damage to the windows and exterior of the neighboring home, fire officials said.
The 2-alarm fire destroyed the home, which was vacant at the time, authorities said. No injures were reported.
