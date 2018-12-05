Officials investigating after fire involving city-owned vehicle of Brockton mayor ‘intentionally set’

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire they say was intentionally set involving the city-owned vehicle of Brockton Mayor Bill Carpenter.

On Dec. 1, the Office of the State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the fire of a 2015 Ford Explorer, which occurred on Pearl Street, just outside the mayor’s home, officials say.

The mayor was not home at the time.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire had self-extinguished and the vehicle suffered minor damage.

No one called the fire department at the time of the fire, officials say, and the fire damage was discovered Dec. 1 in daylight.

The fire was intentionally set and likely occurred the previous night, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Arson Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

The Arson Hotline is part of the Arson Watch Reward Program that provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps to solve the case.

