REHOBOTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation after a commercial building in Rehoboth went up in flames early Saturday morning.

A Dunkin’ employee reported just before 3 a.m. that flames could be seen coming from a nearby commercial building at 7 Park St., according to the Rehoboth Fire Department.

First responders found heavy flames coming from the 60,000-square-foot, wood-frame building, which housed Duvally Construction/Heritage Reality, Anawan Brewing, House of Fitness, as well as two additional units that were under construction for a restaurant.

The building was unoccupied at the time and there were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

The building is considered a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

