SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after fireworks were launched by the visitors’ bleachers during a high school football game in Sudbury Friday.

The fireworks came from a wooded area near the field as Lincoln Sudbury High School hosted Fitchburg, with some material landing in the bleachers. Principal Bella Wong apologized for the blasts, saying she did not think the fireworks were racially motivated or intentionally targeting the visiting team.

“If upon investigation this proves to be otherwise, than a fuller apology will be forthcoming,” Wong said in a statement. “At the very least I do apologize that your experience on our fields has at all caused you to feel this way”.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)