Officials investigating after flames rip through box truck in Winthrop

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames ripped through a box truck in Winthrop, leaving behind charred remains Monday morning.

Sky7 HD captured firefighters inside the trailer spraying it down after it caught on fire in the area of Main and Paine streets.

Insulation could be seen on the ground.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

