HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a Holyoke police cruiser was shot Friday evening, officials said.

While an officer was parked at the city gas pumps on Commercial Street, a bullet hit the cruiser’s front windshield, police said. The officer was not hurt and police determined the shot came from the High Street area.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 413-322-6900.

