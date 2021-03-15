Officials investigating after house fire in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a house fire in Nashua, New Hampshire Monday.

Firefighters responding to reports of a blaze on Granite Street at 12:50 p.m. found a single-family home with smoke showing from the attic and second floor bathroom, officials said.

The blaze was quickly put out and no occupants or firefighters were hurt. Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

