NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Newton on Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in a multi-family home on Walnut Street found smoke pouring out of the house. Inside they found a man dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox