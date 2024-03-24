NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating a fire in Newton on Sunday morning that left one person dead.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire in a multi-family home on Walnut Street found smoke pouring out of the house. Inside they found a man dead. His name has not been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

