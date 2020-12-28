Officials investigating after man fatally shot by police in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a man was fatally shot by police in Brockton on Monday afternoon.

Two officers responding to a report of domestic violence on Overlook Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. found a man with a knife, police said, and there was gunfire during the confrontation.

“Upon arrival two Brockton police officers encountered a male outside the home armed with a knife there was gunfire and the armed man was hit. He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead,” Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said.

Neighbors said they could hear the shots ring out.

“Crews pulled up you heard some yelling and screaming police ran in the house and you heard like three gunshots,” Herb Wright said.

Those who live nearby said they do not know who lives there.

“I know there was a problem there at the house before, I don’t know,” Jim Kimball said.

Though they are surprised to hear what took place — especially in the middle of the day.

“This is a really nice neighborhood,” Kimball said. “I’ve been here 26 years never anything,”

No other information was immediately released. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.

