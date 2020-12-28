Officials investigating after officers shoot, kill man in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a police officer shot and killed a man in Brockton Monday afternoon.

Two officers responding to a report of domestic violence on Overlook Avenue shortly before 3 p.m. found a man with a knife, police said, and shot the man.

The man was taken to the hospital where he died, officials said. No other information was immediately released. The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the shooting.

