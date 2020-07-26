Officials investigating after parent attending Quincy High School graduation tests positive for coronavirus

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A parent attending Quincy High School’s graduation ceremony Saturday has tested positive for the coronavirus, school officials said Sunday.

In a letter to parents posted online, Interim Superintendent Kevin W. Mulvey said city health officials have completed contact tracing and notified attendees who may have been affected, but said anyone who helped assist with a medical emergency during the ceremony should call the Quincy Health Department at 617-376-1272.

All attendees at the ceremony were required to wear face masks and sit six feet apart from other family groups.

