WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) – Officials are investigating after a police cruiser and another car collided in Wilmington Tuesday.

The cars crashed on Concord Street by the on-ramp to I-93 leaving oil and debris scattered across the roadway.

Sam Roy heard the crash from the office park where she works across the street. Many rushed over to try and help those involved including some nurses at a nearby clinic.

“We have nurses working over here, everyone coming in every direction to come and help, which was really nice to see everyone come together,” Roy said.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was reduced to one lane and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

Roy said she is surprised their injuries were not a lot worse.

“I was very surprised that they walked out of there alive,” she said. “I’m very blessed that they’re okay.”

No other information was immediately available. Officials are investigating.

