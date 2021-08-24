WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a police cruiser and another car collided in Wilmington Tuesday.

The cars crashed on Concord Street by the on-ramp to I-93.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was reduced to one lane and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. Officials are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox