WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a police cruiser and another car collided in Wilmington Tuesday.

The cars crashed on Concord Street by the on-ramp to I-93.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Traffic was reduced to one lane and police urged motorists to avoid the area.

No other information was immediately available. Officials are investigating.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)