Officials are investigating after police shot and killed a 30-year-old man in Fall River on Monday night.

Officers investigating a claim of sexual assault against Anthony Harden went to a home on Melville Street at 6 p.m. and allegedly got into a fight with Harden, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said. An officer shot Harden and he was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The DA’s office said a knife was present at the scene. No officers were injured but they were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Fall River police with the investigation. A neighbor said he knew Harden as a “good guy.”

“He was a good guy, he wasn’t a troublemaker,” said Ev King. “It’s very unfortunate and I wish he was still alive.”

