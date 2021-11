BOSTON (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a Boston Police Department car was involved in a crash in Dorchester Monday.

At least two cars were involved in the crash on Gibson Street, near the Dorchester police station.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)