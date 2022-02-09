DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials launched an investigation after they say racist, homophobic, and anti-Semitic graffiti was found in a bathroom at a Danvers school on Monday afternoon.

The graffiti was discovered in a girls’ bathroom at Holten Richmond Middle School, Danvers Public Schools announced.

“The Danvers Public Schools condemns this type of behavior and will continue to educate our students on hate speech/symbols,” the school district said in a statement. “The district is committed to building an inclusive community where everyone belongs.”

School officials are working with the Danvers Police Department to investigate.

No additional information was immediately available.

