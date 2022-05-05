HAMILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials and police are investigating after at least one student yelled a racial slur during a song at the Hamilton-Wenham junior prom last week.

School superintendent Eric Tracy said school administrators shut down the dance after at least one student yelled slurs along with a song, shocking other students. Tracy said only radio-appropriate songs are allowed at school events and the DJ was not at fault.

“Because it’s in a song does not give you the opportunity to be racist,” Tracy said, adding attendees were “upset, they were shocked, so much so that half the room stopped dancing in the middle of the song.”

In an e-mail to parents, principal Bryan Menegoni said “I want to acknowledge that this word is hateful, hurtful, and shameful, and has no place anywhere in our school community. I am upset and disappointed that even one of our students would ever use this word in any context.”

Tracy said police are investigating and that class advisors, teachers and students met to talk about the impact of language this week.

