Officials investigating after swastikas found in bathrooms at Melrose middle school

MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after swastikas were found in two bathrooms at Veterans Memorial Middle School in Melrose, police said.

Assistant Principal Michael L. McLaughlin reported finding swastika graffiti in the fourth-floor boy’s bathroom sometime after dismissal on Friday, Nov. 2. Then, at the start of school Monday, a second swastika was located on the back of the door to the second-floor boy’s bathroom, according to Melrose police.

Melrose police were notified in both instances, and police are working with school administrators to review surveillance footage of the hallways, police say.

A public works crew removed the hateful graffiti from the bathrooms before they were re-opened to students.

“Erasing the graffiti does not erase the hate expressed and hurt caused to others,” Superintendent Cyndy S. Taymore said. “This will not be tolerated in our community, and we are committed to a full and thorough investigation. Actions have consequences, and no member of our community should live in fear.”

“I am very troubled by the escalating pattern of Anti-Semitic messages and actions in our country right now, and there is no room for pleading ignorance,” Chief Michael Lyle said. “Hateful symbols and words convey a universal message that certain groups of people should be afraid, and while that is not what Melrose is all about, we need to confront the reality in our community so that we can show our collective strength and solidarity.”

All Melrose Veterans Memorial Middle School students will be participating in a learning activity and restorative circle Nov. 13 about discrimination and harassment including a discussion of hateful language and symbols and of bias and discrimination.

The incidents remain under investigation.

