ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a train crashed into a car in Ashland Sunday night.

The train struck an empty car that had been abandoned on the tracks near the Main Street crossing at 6 p.m., a Keolis spokesperson said.

No one was hurt in the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)