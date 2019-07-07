Officials investigating alleged vandalism at Charlestown monument

BOSTON (WHDH) - Federal officials are investigating reports of vandalism near the Bunker Hill Monument Saturday night.

A group of 15 to 20 people set off fireworks or flares at 11:30 p.m. by the Warren Prescott statue, which sits next to the Bunker Hill Monument, according to the National Park Service.

The National Park Service, which maintains the monument, is investigating.

