Officials investigating arson at Stoughton apartment building

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating an arson at a Stoughton apartment building Monday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a blaze at 155 Wheeler Circle found a fire that had been extinguished by a resident, officials said. The fire, which caused minimal damage and no injuries, was determined to be arson.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call the arson hotline at 1-800-682-9229. The Arson Watch Reward Program provides rewards of up to $5,000 for information that helps solve cases.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)