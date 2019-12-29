Officials investigating blaze in Brockton garage with working stove, electrical wiring

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are investigating a blaze that destroyed a garage with a working wood stove and electrical wires in Brockton on Sunday.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire on Market Street at noon found the garage fully engulfed, Fire Chief Michael Williams said.

“When crews got here it was fully involved….the fire was well ahead of what we could do when we first got here,” Williams said.

The garage was a total loss and three vehicles were destroyed as well, but no one was hurt. Williams said officials were looking at elements that made battling the blaze more difficult than a typical garage fire.

“We have found a wood stove that was operating on the inside. That’s part of the investigation right now,” Williams said. “It was also fully wired in there. So we have a wire inspector on scene who is also investigating.”

