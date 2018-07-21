Officials investigating building fire in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire at an empty building in Yarmouth early Saturday morning is under investigation, officials say.

Intense flames ripped through the building on Commercial Boulevard engulfing almost half the structure and prompting a second alarm, according to a release issued by Deputy Fire Chief Jonathan Sawyer.

Yarmouth was assisted by Hyannis, Dennis, Barnstable, Brewster, Harwich and Centerville fire departments with on scene and station coverage.

The fire was extinguished in 45 minutes, however, the Fire Marshal and firefighters remain on scene dousing hot spots.

“The quick decision to go to a Second Alarm due to limited response while other crews were on medical calls was key to a successful outcome at this fire,” Sawyer said.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the blazeremains under investigation.

