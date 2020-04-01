STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at an apartment complex in Stoughton on Tuesday.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Wheeler Circle around 7 p.m. battled the flames coming out of the back of the building.

At one point, a hose burst and sent water raining down over a parking lot.

Firefighters put the blaze out.

Officials did not say if anyone was injured.

