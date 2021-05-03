BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews battled a house fire in Charlestown late Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire on Allston Street just before 11:30 p.m. found heavy flames coming from the 2-and-a-half-story building, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Three occupants were able to get out safely and there were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

The blaze left behind about $500,000 worth of damage.

The cause remains under investigation.

