WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating the cause of a commercial building blaze in Worcester late Friday night.

Crews responding to an activated fire alarm on Main Street found smoke pouring out of the building.

Sprinkler heads were activated in the basement of the building and, after searching, crews discovered a fully extinguished fire in an electrical room, according to Worcester fire officials.

There were no reported injuries, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)