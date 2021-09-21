(WHDH) — Officials are investigating the cause of a salmonella outbreak that is impacting Massachusetts and 24 other states.

A total of 127 illnesses have been linked to the outbreak, with seven of those illnesses reported in the Bay State, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Eighteen hospitalizations have also been reported in connection with the outbreak.

A specific food has not yet been identified as the source of the “fast-growing” outbreak, the CDC said.

Those who exhibit symptoms of salmonella are encouraged to talk to their healthcare provider, write down what they ate in the week before getting sick, report their illness to the local health department, and assist public health investigators by answering questions about their illness.

Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps and usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, the CDC said.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Some people – especially children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older, and people with weakened immune systems – may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

People can learn more about salmonella on the CDC’s website.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)