EPSOM, N.H. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fatal mobile home fire in Epsom, New Hampshire Sunday night.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire at 19 Breezy Acres just before 8 p.m. worked to put out the flames before finding a deceased victim inside the charred mobile home, N.H. State Fire Marshal Paul J. Parisi, Epsom Fire Chief Stewart Yeaton, and Epsom Police Chief Wayne Preve announced in a joint press release.

Positive identification of the victim and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy that is set to take place Monday at the N.H. State Medical Examiner’s Office in Concord, officials said.

There were no other reported injuries.

